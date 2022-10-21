AEW Reportedly Negotiating To Buy Out CM Punk’s Contract

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that CM Punk may be on his way out of AEW, because the company is looking to buy out the remainder of his contract. This comes after news that Ace Steel, a friend of Punk’s who worked as a producer, was fired earlier this week. This all stems from a brawl at All Out, which also involved The Elite.

It was noted that AEW is still talking with Punk about a return, but it’s currently ‘doubtful’ that will happen, and the talks of a buyout suggest that AEW isn’t looking to bring him back. The sticking point in the negotiations is the non-compete clause, which would prevent WWE from scooping him up right away if they wanted him back or if he wanted to go back. Of course, with Punk currently injured, he wouldn’t be able to wrestle again until long after any non-compete was over. No one in WWE has had any contact with Punk, but he is close with Adam Pearce and Paul Heyman.

Neither AEW nor Punk have commented, confirmed or denied the news.

It’s believed that most AEW talent turned on Punk in recent weeks due to the TV promo on Hangman Page (who is well-liked backstage), what he said at the media scrum (particularly saying that Page had done nothing in the business when he was a former AEW World Champion) and the subsequent brawl.