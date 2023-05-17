AEW Reportedly Never Planned On Announcing Media Rights Deal Today

As previously reported, AEW announced the new Saturday series Collision, which begins on June 17. While there were rumors that a new media rights deal with Warner Bros. Discovery would be announced, that didn’t happen. PWInsider reports that there was never a plan from either AEW or WBD to announce a new deal today. There is reportedly no confirmation that a deal has even been made at this point. No announcement on that topic is expected to be made today.

It was noted that it was similar to the news story about Saudi Arabia buying WWE, in that it started as a rumor and ballooned from there, but was never actually true.

More promotion for Collision is expected to happen tonight on AEW Dynamite on TBS, but may also happen on TNT’s Inside the NBA broadcast.

The first episode of Collision is expected to happen at the United Center in Chicago when it premieres on June 17. The location has not been announced. Also not announced is the return of CM Punk, which is the rumor.