AEW Reportedly Planning Stadium Show in Australia for 2025

– It looks like AEW might be making its first trip down under next year. According to a report by The Sporting News, All Elite Wrestling is planning a stadium show in Australia for later in 2025.

Per the report, AEW has reportedly been scouting venues along Australia’s east coast for the show. This would mark AEW’s first event in the region. Allianz Stadium in Sydney, Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, and Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane are said to all be potential venues for the upcoming event. Additionally, the report notes that entertainment company TEG is backing the event.

WWE held a stadium show earlier this year in Perth, Australia with WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth. The event was held at Optus Stadium and drew an announced attendance of over 52,000 people. In 2018, WWE held Super Show-Down at the MCG with an announced attendance of over 70,000 people.

AEW has not officially announced plans for a stadium show in Australia. Some of the Australian wrestlers on the AEW roster include Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher). Davis is currently injured. Also, Toni Storm helms from New Zealand, so it would at least be a chance for her to perform closer to her home country.

The Sporting News also notes that AEW has not yet locked in the date for the Australis show. The company’s schedule for next year is still wide open. AEW will hold its next stadium show less than two weeks from now with AEW All In: London 2024 at Wembley Stadium in London, UK. The show drew an attendance of over 72,000 people.

AEW is also set to take part in Wrestle Dynasty, a co-promoted wrestling event, early next year. The show will be held at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan on January 5, 2025. It will feature wrestlers from AEW, NJPW, World Wonder Ring STARDOM, Ring of Honor (ROH), and CMLL. The event will be held the night after NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 19, also at the Tokyo Dome.