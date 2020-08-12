AEW Reveals First Look at Finished TNT Championship

The AEW TNT Championship is in its final form at last, and the company revealed the championship in a video posted to Twitter. You can see the video below, where Cody is getting pictures taken and answers some questions about his title defense against Scorpio Sky on tonight’s Dynamite when referee Paul Turner shows up to hand over the title.

While the title was unveiled at Double or Nothing, it was not able to be finished at that time due to complications caused by the pandemic.