AEW Reveals First Look At TNT Championship (Pics)

In a series of posts on Twitter, AEW revealed the first look at the TNT Championship, which Mike Tyson will present to the winner of Cody vs. Lance Archer tonight.

AEW President Tony Khan wrote: “We’re minutes from our biggest show of the year #AEW Double or Nothing! It’ll be one of the best PPVs you’ve seen in a long time, I promise, it’s a great card with huge wrestling matches, some great stories + the return to ppv of @MikeTyson! Order if you can, you won’t regret it!”