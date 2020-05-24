wrestling / News
AEW Reveals First Look At TNT Championship (Pics)
In a series of posts on Twitter, AEW revealed the first look at the TNT Championship, which Mike Tyson will present to the winner of Cody vs. Lance Archer tonight.
AEW President Tony Khan wrote: “We’re minutes from our biggest show of the year #AEW Double or Nothing! It’ll be one of the best PPVs you’ve seen in a long time, I promise, it’s a great card with huge wrestling matches, some great stories + the return to ppv of @MikeTyson! Order if you can, you won’t regret it!”
We’re minutes from our biggest show of the year #AEW Double or Nothing! It’ll be one of the best PPVs you’ve seen in a long time, I promise, it’s a great card with huge wrestling matches, some great stories + the return to ppv of @MikeTyson! Order if you can, you won’t regret it! pic.twitter.com/OBymriutfN
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) May 23, 2020
Iron @MikeTyson is here and ready to present the #TNTChampionship to either @CodyRhodes or @LanceHoyt
Order #AEW Double or Nothing on all major providers, @FiteTV or @brlive pic.twitter.com/28qgCekt4K
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) May 23, 2020
