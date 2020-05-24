wrestling / News

AEW Reveals First Look At TNT Championship (Pics)

May 23, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mike Tyson AEW Double or Nothing TNT Championship

In a series of posts on Twitter, AEW revealed the first look at the TNT Championship, which Mike Tyson will present to the winner of Cody vs. Lance Archer tonight.

AEW President Tony Khan wrote: “We’re minutes from our biggest show of the year #AEW Double or Nothing! It’ll be one of the best PPVs you’ve seen in a long time, I promise, it’s a great card with huge wrestling matches, some great stories + the return to ppv of @MikeTyson! Order if you can, you won’t regret it!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, AEW Double or Nothing, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading