AEW Reveals First Rankings For 2020: Jon Moxley Still At #1 On Men’s List

All Elite Wrestling has revealed the first records for 2020, which saw the win/loss record of everyone on the roster reset. Jon Moxley is on top of the men’s rankings, while Kris Statlander is on top of the women’s rankings. Santana and Ortiz are on top of the tag rankings. It’s likely the overall records (which includes 2019) are being used to determine placement, as none of the tag teams have any wins.

Men’s Singles:

Champion: Chris Jericho

1. Jon Moxley (2020 Singles Record: 1-0)

2. Cody (2020 Singles Record: 1-0)

3. Kenny Omega (2020 Singles Record: 0-0)

4. PAC (2020 Singles Record: 0-0)

5. MJF (2020 Singles Record: 0-0)

Women’s Singles:

Champion: Riho

1. Kris Statlander (2020 Singles Record: 0-0)

2. Hikaru Shida (2020 Singles Record: 0-1)

3. Nyla Rose (2020 Singles Record: 0-1)

4. Awesome Kong (2020 Singles Record: 1-0)

5. Britt Baker (2020 Singles Record: 0-1)

Tag Teams:

Champions: SCU

1. Santana & Ortiz (2020 Tag Team Records: 0-0)

2. The Young Bucks (2020 Tag Team Records: 0-0)

3. Lucha Bros (2020 Tag Team Records: 0-0)

4. Best Friends (2020 Tag Team Records: 0-0)

5. Dark Order (2020 Tag Team Records: 0-0)