AEW Revolution 2022 PPV Buys Reportedly Higher Than Initially Expected

– During today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had an update on the expected pay-per-view buys for this month’s AEW Revolution 2022 pay-per-view event.

According to Meltzer, the PPV buys were up about 14% from where they were last week. With some late and replay PPV buys, the event is now “easily” expected to be the No. 2 highest-grossing AEW pay-per-view event ever; the first being All Out 2021, which drew 205,000 buys.

Meltzer estimated based on the latest figures that the event drew a minimum of 165,000 buys to about as high as 170,000. The initial minimum figure was about 146,000 PPV buys.

For comparison, AEW Revolution 2021 drew a reported 135,000 buys. If these figures for Revolution 2022 hold up, the third highest-grossing AEW PPV event would be Full Gear 2021, which drew 145,000 pay-per-view buys.

AEW Revolution was held on March 6 in Orlando, Florida. It was headlined by Adam Cole vs. Hangman Page for the AEW World Championship.