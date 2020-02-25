AEW Road to Kansas City Previews This Week’s Dynamite, Revolution

AEW has released their “Road to Kansas City” video previewing this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can check out the video below, which looks at the 30 minute Ironman Match between PAC and Kenny Omega plus more.

The video kicks off with a video promo for the Ironman match featuring comments from PAC and Omega in regard to their rivalry and the match. Omega takes a shot at PAC, noting that his friends all got big money contract extensions [in WWE] while he came to AEW “just to be the bridesmaid but never the bride.” PAC counters that he won’t need 30 minutes to beat Omega, but he’ll enjoy every second of it.

We then see a recap of the cage match between Wardlow and Cody from last week’s episode, which saw Cody take a ton of abuse but still managing to pick up the win.

Up next is a quick video preview of Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara at Revolution, followed by an interview with the Young Bucks discussing their match with Hangman Page and Kenny Omega for the AEW World Tag Team Championships at the PPV. It ends with a look at AEW’s first year and a preview of AEW Countdown, which will air immediately after Dynamite on TNT.