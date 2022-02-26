AEW News: Sammy Guevara Defends TNT Title On Rampage, Scorpio Sky Wants Title Shot

– Sammy Guevara was able to fend off Andrade El Idolo and retain his TNT Championship on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Guevara defeat El Idolo to open the show:

– Later in the show, Scorpio Sky declared that he wanted a shot at Guevara’s championship, with Dan Lambert promising him that he’d get the shot before the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match winner at AEW Revolution does: