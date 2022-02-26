wrestling / News
AEW News: Sammy Guevara Defends TNT Title On Rampage, Scorpio Sky Wants Title Shot
– Sammy Guevara was able to fend off Andrade El Idolo and retain his TNT Championship on tonight’s AEW Rampage. Friday night’s show saw Guevara defeat El Idolo to open the show:
Spanish Fly off the top!!! it’s @sammyguevara vs. the #AHFO’s @AndradeElIdolo for the TNT Championship! Watch #AEWRampage right now on @tntdrama! pic.twitter.com/1rXnv3CHUi
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022
– Later in the show, Scorpio Sky declared that he wanted a shot at Guevara’s championship, with Dan Lambert promising him that he’d get the shot before the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match winner at AEW Revolution does:
#DanLambert promises @ScorpioSky he will get that Title shot and BEFORE the winner of the #FaceOfTheRevolution gets his!
Tune in NOW to #AEWRampage on TNT! pic.twitter.com/WbASZQ0ma9
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Jim Ross On Fallout Of Black Scorpion Angle In WCW, How It Impacted Sting’s First World Title Run
- More On Cesaro’s WWE Exit, Reaction Within WWE