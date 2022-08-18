wrestling / News
AEW Set To Hold Dynamite Taping On Tuesday In October
Fightful reports that during last night’s AEW Dynamite, a graphic was shown that announced a taping of Dynamite for October 18. This is notable because the 18th is on a Tuesday. The event will still happen at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. This is happening because of TBS’ coverage of the MLB Playoffs.
As previously reported, TBS will cover the MLB on October 19. At this time, it’s unclear of the October 18 taping for Dynamite will be live or if it will be taped to air after the Playoff game the next night.
AEW previously aired a ‘Late Night Dynamite’ on September 22, 2020 due to NBA coverage on TNT, then a Friday Night Dynamite on May 28 last year.
The company also announced it will tape a live Rampage on October 28 from the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut. This joins upcoming live editions of the show on October 7 (Washington, DC) and October 21 (Jacksonville).
