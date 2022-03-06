wrestling / News

AEW Stars Check Out New Action Figures at Revolution FanFest

March 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Unrivaled Action Figures

Ringside Collectibles has released some videos of Malakai Black, Jade Cargill, and Dr. Britt Baker checking out their new AEW figures from Jazwares at the Revolution FanFest:



