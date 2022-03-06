wrestling / News
AEW Stars Check Out New Action Figures at Revolution FanFest
March 6, 2022 | Posted by
– Ringside Collectibles has released some videos of Malakai Black, Jade Cargill, and Dr. Britt Baker checking out their new AEW figures from Jazwares at the Revolution FanFest:
