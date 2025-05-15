Two Matches Added to June 17th CMLL Martes de Arena Mexico, Featuring AEW Stars

CMLL has announced two more matches for the June 17th edition of Martes de Arena Mexico, which will include several AEW wrestlers. ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet will take on Persephone in what is currently a non-title match. Meanwhile, the Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Rocky Romero & Konosuke Takeshita) will take on Averno, Hechicero & Último Guerrero. Here’s the updated lineup:

* CMLL World Tag Team Championship: Los Hermanos Chavez (Angel de Oro & Niebla Roja) (c) vs. CRU (Lio Rush & Action Andretti)

* Mascara Dorada vs. Bandido

* Averno, Hechicero & Último Guerrero vs. Don Callis Family (Kyle Fletcher, Konosuke Takeshita & Rocky Romero)

* Red Velvet vs. Persephone