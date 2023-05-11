AEW News: Thunder Rosa Returns on Dynamite, Julia Hart Beats Anna Jay

– Thunder Rosa made her on-screen return on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Rosa, who has been out of action with a back injury, appeared on tonight show and, like Miro, headed into Tony Khan’s office.

Fightful Select has confirmed that, as you might expect, both Miro and Rosa’s returns are “directly tied” to the upcoming debut of AEW Collision which is expected to be announced next week on Dynamite.

– Julia Hart defeated Anna Jay in a No Holds Barred Match on Wednesday’s show: