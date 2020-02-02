wrestling / News
AEW to Honor Missy Hyatt, Austin Idol at This Week’s Dynamite
February 2, 2020 | Posted by
– AEW will be honoring Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol at this week’s Dynamite taping, according to Hyatt herself. The WCW and ECW alumna posted to her Twitter account to reveal the news, as you can see below.
There is no word on whether this moment will air. AEW did a similar segment honoring the legends of Memphis Wrestling last month, which aired as part of AEW Dark.
Big news!!! I'm going to be @AEWrestling this Wednesday. I will be honored among continental legend-Austin idol. No truth that I got spot from alan martin, di Carter,lord humungous,Wendell cooley for not picking up the phone.
— Missy Hyatt (@missyhyatt) February 1, 2020
