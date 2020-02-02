wrestling / News

AEW to Honor Missy Hyatt, Austin Idol at This Week’s Dynamite

February 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MIssy Hyatt

– AEW will be honoring Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol at this week’s Dynamite taping, according to Hyatt herself. The WCW and ECW alumna posted to her Twitter account to reveal the news, as you can see below.

There is no word on whether this moment will air. AEW did a similar segment honoring the legends of Memphis Wrestling last month, which aired as part of AEW Dark.

