AEW Together Announces All-Star Slam Dunk Charity Event

AEW Together has announced All-Star Slam Dunk event to benefit a local high school basketball team. AEW’s community wing announced that the event takes place on March 21st in Independence, Missouri and will include Nick Jackson, Kenny Omega, The Gunns, Orange Cassidy, Jade Cargill, Satnam Singh, PowerHouse Hobbs, and more.

AEW All-Star Slam Dunk

AEW Together presents “AEW All-Star Slam Dunk” Tuesday Night, March 21st in Independence, MO! Along with an incredible AEW All-Star line-up, #TheElite’s Nick Jackson & Kenny Omega lead the charge to challenge YOU to various basketball competitions to benefit Independence’s local high school basketball team!

***Buying a ticket automatically qualifies you to sign up for competitions upon arrival! Participants for each event will be picked at random to challenge AEW Stars!***

Join our emcee Paul Wight in welcoming #TheElite’s Nick Jackson & Kenny Omega, AEW Tag Champions The Gunns, AEW’s All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy, TBS Champion Jade Cargill, Satnam Singh, PowerHouse Hobbs, and more!

Watch your AEW favorites compete against each other in various basketball skills and see who will win bragging rights while benefitting Independence’s local high school basketball team.

Competitions include 3-point throw, A-E-W (HORSE), Knock Out, and more!

Check-in: 6:15

Show Kick-Off: 7:00pm

L﻿ocation:

W﻿illiam Chrisman High School – GYM

1223 N Noland Road Independence MO 64050

Please note: This is an autograph-free event.