The 411 on Wrestling Podcast: AEW vs. NXT (4.22.20), Dark Side of the Ring Jimmy Snuka & The Death of Nancy Argentino Reviews

April 23, 2020 | Posted by Larry Csonka
NXT AEW Dynamite, Eric Bischoff

The 411 on Wrestling Podcast returns to the 411 Podcasting Network for episode 109. On the show, 411’s Larry Csonka & Steve Cook look at the latest news, breakdown NXT vs. AEW (4.22.20), while Jerome Cusson joins to talk Dark Side of the Ring Jimmy Snuka & The Death of Nancy Argentino. The show is approximately 145-minutes long.

* Intro
* News Roundup: 2:10
* AEW Dynamite (4.22.20) Review: 32:05
* NXT (4.22.20) Review: 56:55
* The Head to Head Comparison: 1:25:10
* Dark Side of the Ring: Jimmy Snuka and The Death of Nancy Argentino Review: 1:31:06

AEW, Dark Side of the Ring, Jimmy Snuka, NXT, The 411 on Wrestling Podcast, WWE, Larry Csonka

