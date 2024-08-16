Afa Anoa’i’s Daughter Denies That He’s Passed Away

The daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Afa Anao’i has denied reports that her father has passed away. It was reported by several outlets that Afa had passed away after his son Samu posted to Facebook saying that his dad was on his “final journey home,” but Vale Anoa’i clarified the news by taking to Twitter and noting:

“Don’t believe anything you read unless it comes DIRECTLY from the family.”

She went on to reply to a user, noting to “Read [Samu’s] message very carefully. He never said he was gone YET. The word “SOON” is the key word.”

Afa has been dealing with several health issues in recent months, having undergone back surgery just a few weeks after having heart surgery done. Samu’s statement on Facebook, which you can see below, read:

“As we embark on your final journey home, we express our heartfelt gratitude for the unwavering love and guidance you have bestowed upon us throughout our lives. We find solace in knowing that you will soon be reunited with the Lord Jesus, your parents, siblings, and friends who have gone before us. We have no doubt that you will establish a Wild Samoan training center in the sky, bringing us all together once again. We believe in the power of your love and legacy, and we will continue to honor it in all that we do. Respectfully yours

Big Sam Anoa’i.

The oldest cousin of the Bloodline clan.”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to the Anoa’i family.

