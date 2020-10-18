After the Bell with Corey Graves Coming to WWE Network

Another podcast is set to join the WWE Network’s lineup of programming. WWE Network News reports that After the Bell with Corey Graves is set to be added to the streaming service. This follows recent announcements that Sam Roberts and Isaiah Scott would be hosting interview-style shows on the network.

After the Bell begins airing on the Network on October 21, featuring Roman Reigns.

Here’s a synopsis: Days before the Universal Champion faces off against his own cousin, The Big Dog stops by the podcast to talk about his new attitude and what it takes to be the leader of the locker room.