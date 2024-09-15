wrestling / News
Aiden Prince Added to Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling Forged in Excellence
– Deathwish Aiden Prince is latest name set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling: Forged in Excellence next month. The debut shows will take place on October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The will stream live on Triller TV.
Prince joins Miyu Yamashita, Jake Something, the former Jinder Mahal, Trevor Lee aka Cameron Grimes, KUSHIDA, and Kylie Rae on the debut shows. Konosuke Takeshita will face Mike Bailey on Night 1. Night 2 will feature ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Gisele Shaw, along with Josh Alexander vs. Konosuke Takeshita.
BREAKING: “Deathwish” @aidenprince is officially coming to #MLPForgedInExcellence on LIVE on TrillerTV, Oct 19 & 20 at St. Clair College in Windsor, ON!
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5XCEO
Order on @fitetv: https://t.co/Int4qZJrBI pic.twitter.com/Jpo2nLk4nV
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 14, 2024
