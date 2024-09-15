– Deathwish Aiden Prince is latest name set for Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling: Forged in Excellence next month. The debut shows will take place on October 19 and 20 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The will stream live on Triller TV.

Prince joins Miyu Yamashita, Jake Something, the former Jinder Mahal, Trevor Lee aka Cameron Grimes, KUSHIDA, and Kylie Rae on the debut shows. Konosuke Takeshita will face Mike Bailey on Night 1. Night 2 will feature ROH Women’s World Champion Athena vs. Gisele Shaw, along with Josh Alexander vs. Konosuke Takeshita.