AIW JT Lightning Invitational Tournament Full Results 09.15.2023: Masato Tanaka vs. Joshua Bishop Headliner Round, More

The first night of the JT Lightning Invitational Tournament show was hosted by Absolute Intense Wrestling on September 15 in Cleveland, OH. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) below.

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Tre Lamar defeated Vik Vice

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Magnum CK defeated Ziggy Haim

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Colin Delaney defeated Dex Royal

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Mikey Montgomery defeated Joseline Navarro

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Tom Lawlor defeated Austin James

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Derek Dillinger defeated Matthew Justice

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Mance Warner defeated Katie Arquette

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Chavo Guerrero Jr. defeated Dominic Garrini

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Alec Price defeated Paul London

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Sam Holloway defeated Chuck Stone

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Eric Taylor defeated Wes Taylor

* JT Lightning Invitational Tournament First Round Match: Masato Tanaka defeated Joshua Bishop