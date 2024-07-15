AJ Francis Says Natalya & TJ Wilson Would Be Welcome In First Class

AJ Francis says that Natalya and TJ Wilson would be welcome in his First Class stable with Rich Swann. Francis recently appeared on The Angle Podcast and offered praise to both Natalya and Wilson, noting that he would love to see them join the group.

“Nattie, TJ, come join First Class,” Francis said (per Fightful). “You got a spot. You got a spot at First Class. I’m telling you that right now. Nattie and TJ are two of my biggest supporters. They’ve been nothing but nice to me. They say nothing but nice things about me. They know how talented I am, and they know that I got a raw deal, and they understand that. They respect the fact that I’m still out here busting my balls and going out and working my ass off and earning the respect that I always deserve.”

He continued, “So yeah, Nattie, TJ, I’ve never been in a faction with white people before, but they’re Canadian, it’s like off-whites so it’ll be great.”

Natalya reportedly signed a new deal with WWE, which was reportedly completed late last month.