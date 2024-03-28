AJ Francis Reportedly Signs Contract With TNA Wrestling

– Fightful Select reports that wrestler AJ Francis (aka former WWE Superstar Top Dolla) has signed contract with TNA Wrestling. The new deal will keep him a part of TNA through the rest of 2024.

Francis was said to be previously working under a per appearance deal. Tommy Dreamer reportedly brought Francis into the company, and he made a good impression, leading to his feud with Joe Hendry and teaming up with Rich Swann.

Besides TNA, Francis has also worked matches in GCW and MLW earlier this year. It’s also said that he maintains a good relationship with WWE and Triple H. As noted, Francis was backstage visiting at WWE Raw earlier this month.

The report also notes that under his new TNA contract, AJ Francis will be allowed to continue working dates with NWA, MLW, and potentially NJPW. However, the deal does prohibit him from appearing in WWE or AEW.