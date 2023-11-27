AJ Francis Wants To See a Bayley vs. Michael Cole Match

AJ Francis says he’d like to see WWE book one intergender match, namely Bayley vs. Michael Cole. Bayley and Cole have an on-screen rivalry that has lasted for years, and the former Top Dolla said in an interview with Steve Fall for The Ten Count that he believes they should put that rivalry in the ring. You can see highlights below:

On Bayley vs. Cole: “They should wrestle, it’ll draw. You think people don’t want to see Bayley vs. Michael Cole? You’re wrong. Just go check my mentions for the last year and tell me people didn’t want to see Top Dolla vs. Michael Cole; that’s just a fact of life, that’s just how it is. People are interested in those things… Put it as the first intergender match of WrestleMania: Cole vs. Bayley. But Cole can’t go over, if Cole faces Bayley, then Bayley has to go over. Main event night one in Philly — Cole vs. Bayley. Book it.”

On wrestling needing to have fun bits to it: “Wrestling is supposed to be fun, it’s supposed to be entertaining, it’s supposed to have those little elements. Why do you think R-Truth is never going to leave WWE? R-Truth is great, R-Truth can go out and work a 20-minute match if he wanted to with anyone on the card, but R-Truth is there to pop the crowd.”