AJ Francis Weighs In On His Digital Media Title Win On TNA Impact

AJ Francis won the TNA Digital Media Championship on last night’s Impact, and he talked about the win in a recent interview. As noted, Francis beat Laredo Kid to capture the title on Thursday’s show and he spoke on Busted Open Radio about what it felt like to win the title.

“It’s a weird feeling because obviously I won it like three weeks ago,” Francis said (per Wrestling Inc). “So I’ve had to keep it under wraps. A lot of people have been asking me about it, and I’ll be like, ‘Man, gotta wait until June 6th, brother.'”

He continued, “It’s really cool now, and then, especially with the legends that have come through TNA … It was a big deal to be on the 20th anniversary of the show, [but] to then have an opportunity to win a title on that show, really puts you in a different light. It’s a highlight spot for me, and I appreciate that because there have been a lot of people that counted me out, but [as] my homeboy [Seahawks quarterback] Geno Smith said, ‘They counted me out, but I ain’t count.’ I ain’t quit counting, so I ain’t worried about anything they got to say.”