AJ Francis Wins Digital Media Title On TNA Impact

June 6, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AJ Francis TNA Impact 6-6-24 Image Credit: TNA

AJ Francis is the new TNA Digital Media Champion, capturing the title on this week’s Impact. Francis defeated Laredo Kid on Thursday’s show to win the championship; you can see clips from the match below.

This marks Francis’ first title in TNA and ends Laredo Kid’s reign at 29 days. Laredo Kid won the title at TNA Rebellion. Tonight’s show was taped on May 19th.

AJ Francis, TNA Impact, Jeremy Thomas

