wrestling / News
AJ Francis Wins Digital Media Title On TNA Impact
AJ Francis is the new TNA Digital Media Champion, capturing the title on this week’s Impact. Francis defeated Laredo Kid on Thursday’s show to win the championship; you can see clips from the match below.
This marks Francis’ first title in TNA and ends Laredo Kid’s reign at 29 days. Laredo Kid won the title at TNA Rebellion. Tonight’s show was taped on May 19th.
The Digital Media Championship is ON THE LINE! @AJFrancis410 goes one on one with @Laredokidpro1! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/9SrsgYH16A
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
.@Laredokidpro1's dive on @RichSwannTNA may have just cost him the TNA Digital Media Championship!#ANDNEW Digital Media Champion @AJFrancis410! #TNAiMPACT pic.twitter.com/eGxpAvfpz3
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) June 7, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on WWE’s Contract Negotiations With Dijak
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Not Allowed At WWE Headquarters, Not Even In The Gym He Designed
- Ted DiBiase Discusses People Calling Wrestling Fake, Backstage Altercations
- Eric Bischoff Explains Why He Initially Was Hesitant To Be Part Of Who Killed WCW?