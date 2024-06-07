Himanshu’s TNA Impact Review 6.6.24  

Hey there, TNA fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of iMPACT! I’m Himanshu (you can follow me on Twitter @Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of TNA iMPACT! with two championship matches. After continuing to make history throughout the wrestling world, Jordynne Grace defends the Knockouts World Title against Allysin Kay. A.J. Francis challenges Laredo Kid for the Digital Media Title. Nic Nemeth goes one-on-one with Frankie Kazarian. X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali and Campaign Singh battle Speedball Mountain. Plus, Jake Something collides with Kon. So let’s jump right in!

TNA iMPACT!

Date: June 6th, 2024

Location: MegaCorp Pavilion in the Greater Cincinnati area

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matt Rehwoldt

Match 1: Jake Something vs. Kon

Kon and Jake Something club each other with clotheslines but neither man falls until Jake takes Kon down with one. Jake Something takes Kon down with a big right hand. Kon tries to go for the neck snap but Jake fights out of it and hits Into The Void for the win.

Result: Jake Something def. Kon by pinfall

Rating: **½

After the match, Kon attacks Jake Something and hits a chokeslam and tries to snap the neck of Jake but Eric Young runs in and clears Kon from the ring. Eric Young says he was sitting in the back and celebrating and says why keep this to himself when he can do it in front of the people. He says IMPACT is 20 years old, 20 years of excellence, 20 years of caring about what is most important to this business and that is the fans.

We see footage from last week of Moose attacking Matt Hardy.

Gia Miller is backstage with Kazarian. Alisha comes in and says nobody can understand that stupid accent of hers. Brian Myers talks about Masha Slamovich and how she is a Knockouts Tag Team Champion. Kazarian says he’ll eliminate their Nic Nemeth problem but he wants a shot at Moose’s title. Moose agrees. Kazarian says if he beats Matt Hardy. They walk off and Eddie Edwards stares at Kazarian.

We see footage of the last two weeks where PCO offered Steph de Lander a black rose and then appeared during her match against Xia Brookside.

Gia Miller is backstage with Steph de Lander. Steph says PCO might have a crush on her. She says PCO might want to know what she thinks about him. Xia comes in and says she saw what happened after the match and it is so sweet. Steph says it was insane. Xia tells Steph to take some time before she makes her decision.

Match 2: Gisele Shaw vs. Shazza McKenzie

Gisele Shaw goes for the Denouement but Shazza gets out of the way and slams her face first for a one count. Shazza kicks her in the face but Gisele grabs her by the neck and hits her with an elbow in the back for a two count. Gisele hits a springboard cutter followed by the Denouement for the win.

Result: Gisele Shaw def. Shazza McKenzie by pinfall

Rating: **¾

We see a vignette for Rosemary. She says demons can’t love you. She says they came with them for battle and stripped them like a snake skin they outgrew. She said Gods don’t fail. She says those responsible for their sins will pay.

We see footage from last week when The Rascalz attacked Maclin.

Santana is backstage and Maclin walks up to him and says The Rascalz attacked both of them. Santana says the tag team wrestling part of him is over. Maclin says it’s one and done.

Match 3: Mustafa Ali and Campaign Singh vs. Speedball Mountain

Singh and Bailey exchange pins and Bailey hits a dropkick from the second rope and tags to Trent Seven. Seven hits a DDT on Campaign and goes for the cover but Ali breaks it up. Seven hits a scoop slam for two. Seven goes for the BirmingHammer but Ali catches him. Singh hits a Flatliner and tags to Ali who covers Seven for two. Seven chops Ali and whips Ali into corner but Ali kicks Seven and Seven drops him with a right hand. Seven covers Ali but Singh pulls Ali out. Seven goes for a superplex on Ali but Ali fights out of it. Ali goes for a 450 but Seven moves out of the way and hits a Seven Star Lariat. Bailey gets the tag and hits a Missile Dropkick on Singh. Bailey hits a kick followed by Double Knees. Bailey goes for the cover and gets two. Ali pulls Bailey out of the ring. Ali bounces off one of the secret service to hit a DDT on the floor. Seven hits a Seven Star Lariat and goes for the Birming Hammer and Ali comes in but decides against it. Seven hits the Birming Hammer for the win.

Result: Speedball Mountain def. Mustafa Ali and Campaign Singh by pinfall

Rating: ***½

George Iceman introduces Ash by Elegance before the next match.

Match 4: Jordynne Grace vs. Allysin Kay for the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Jordynne Grace hits the Muscle Buster for two. Allysin Kay hits a reverse piledriver for two. Allysin Kay goes for the AK47 but Jorydnne reverses into a pinfall for two. Grace hits a powerbomb followed by the Juggernaut Driver for the win.

Result: Jordynne Grace def. Allysin Kay to retain the TNA Knockouts World Championship

Rating: **½

Sami Callihan hosts his own TV show DMTV. He asks Jonathan Gresham if he’s a man pretending to be an Octopus, or an Octopus pretending to be a man. He says he is having sushi for dinner at Against All Odds.

Match 5: AJ Francis vs. Laredo Kid for the TNA Digital Media Championship

Laredo Kid hits dropkicks followed by a dropkick from the second rope. AJ catches Laredo Kid but Kid hits a DDT. Kid hits a neckbreaker off the top rope and hits a Swanton onto Rich Swann outside the ring. Laredo goes for a move off the top rope but AJ catches him and hits a chokeslam for the win.

Result: AJ Francis def. Laredo Kid to win the TNA Digital Media Championship

Rating: **½

Tom Hannifan and Matt Rehwoldt run down the card for Against All Odds.

We see a video package for Jordynne Grace. She said all eyes are on her. She said it started with the Royal Rumble, continued when she beat Stevie Turner and she will become the WWE NXT Women’s Champion. She says she is the catalyst of change. She says when she wins the NXT Women’s Championship, not only will people remember her forever, but so will the WWE Universe.

Match 6: Frankie Kazarian vs. Nic Nemeth

Kazarian clubs Nemeth across the back and hits a snapmare followed by a chinlock. Nemeth fights out of it but Kazarian hits a Side Russian Leg Sweep for two. Nemeth elbows Kazarian in the ring but Kaz hits a knee in the face. Kazarian hits a gut wrench on Nemeth. Nemeth goes for a superkick but Kazarian counters with a clothesline. Kazarian goes for a chickenwing but Nemeth fights out of it and hits an uppercut. Nemeth hits elbow drop but Kazarian catches him and gets him in a chicken wing. Nemeth gets to the ropes. Nemeth hits the superkick for two. Kazarian hits a slingshot cutter for two. Nemeth and Kazarian exchange punches and Nemeth hits the Danger Zone for the win.

Result: Nic Nemeth def. Frankie Kazarian by pinfall

Rating: ***

After the match, Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards attack Nic Nemeth but Ryan Nemeth runs in for the save. Moose comes in and takes out Ryan and Nic Nemeth with his belt. Moose hits a spear to Ryan Nemeth. Joe Hendry comes in and hits Fallaway Slams on Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards and goes for one on Moose but Alisha hits him across the back with a kendo stick and Moose spears Hendry. Eddie Edwards hits the Boston Knee Party on Hendry. Alisha hits him across the back with a kendo stick and Moose hits him with another Spear. The System

Matt Hardy cuts a promo and says last week Moose thought he broke Matt Hardy but you cannot break what is already broken. He invites Moose to meet him and his family at the Hardy Compound.