AJ Styles On Recovering From His Ankle Injury, If His Kids Are Interested In Wrestling

AJ Styles is back in action after being away due to a broken ankle, and he recently weighed in on his recovery and more. Styles, who faces Seth Rollins for the new WWE Heavywight Championship at Night of Champions, spoke with Inside the Ropes and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if his kids are interested in wrestling: “No. [His oldest is] chasing his dream in baseball… but we’ll see where that ends up. It’s not for everybody… But it may come to a point where they go, ‘Well, that didn’t work out. Dad, do you mind training us?’ And if that comes to that, I wouldn’t mind doing it. I think where we’re at in WWE and other places, it’s a better atmosphere than it’s ever been. It’s not all that drinking and drugs — I’m not saying it doesn’t go on — but it’s not all about that as it was before.”

On his recovery from his ankle injury: “It was crazy how, after being in a boot [for] a while, you got to learn how to – it’s almost like you forget how to do certain things that we take for granted, like just walking and running and jumping. So, it’s almost like my body had to rehab that,” he said.