Aja Kong, Manami, Chihiro Hashimoto Set For Meiko Satomura’s Retirement Match
April 22, 2025 | Posted by
Meiko Satomura will be in the ring with Aja Kong, Manami, and Chihiro Hashimoto in her final match. Sendai Girls announced on Monday that Satomura and Manami will battle Aja Kong & Chihiro Hashimoto for the final match of Satomura’s career.
The show will take place on April 29th at Korakuen Hall.
#SATOMURAfinal #SENJO pic.twitter.com/1VfOXdRMz8
— センダイガールズプロレスリング-SENDAI GIRLS PROWRESTLING- (@senjo2006) April 22, 2025
