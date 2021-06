AJPW Champions Night Results: New Triple Crown Champion

All Japan Pro Wrestling held the Champions Night event this morning from the Ota City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Jun Saito def. Rei Saito

* SUGI & Tatsuhito Takaiwa def. NEXTREAM (Atsuki Aoyagi & Rising HAYATO), Evolution (Dan Tamura & Hikaru Sato)

* Masahiko Takasugi, Masanobu Fuchi, Ryuji Hijikata & Shiro Koshinaka def. Chikara, Osamu Nishimura, Shinichi Nakano & SUSHI

* AJPW TV Six-Man Tag Team Championships: TOTAL ECLIPSE (Hokuto Omori, TAJIRI & Yusuke Kodama) def. Black Menso-re, Carbell Ito & Takao Omori (c) to win the titles.

* TOTAL ECLIPSE (Koji Doi & Kuma Arashi) def. Ryuki Honda & Shotaro Ashino

* Strong Hearts (CIMA, El Lindaman, Issei Onitsuka & T-Hawk) def. Purple Haze (Izanagi, Shigehiro Irie, UTAMARO & Zeus)

* Yoshitatsu def. Yosuke Nishijima

* GAORA TV Championship: Shuji Ishikawa (c) def. Yuko Miyamoto

* AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Akira Francesco def. Koji Iwamoto (c) to win the title.

* Triple Crown Championship Tomoe Battle Match: Jake Lee def. Kento Miyahara and Yuma Aoyagi to win the vacant title.