– Josh Barnett announced that AKIRA has been forced to withdraw from the Bloodsport XII event due to injury. AKIRA was previously scheduled to face Charlie Dempsey at today’s event in Jersey City, New Jersey. Barnett made the announcement via social media earlier, which you can view below.

According to Barnett, a replacement for the matchup has been found, and Dempsey will still be in action at tonight’s event. Josh Barnett wrote, “BREAKING NEWS Due to an injury, AKIRA will not be taking on Charlie Dempsey tonight at Bloodsport XII…But a replacement has been found and a match will be had.”

GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII will stream later tonight on TrillerTV.