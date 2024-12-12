Alan Angels Says He’s Out For Rest Of Year Due To Knee Injury

Alan Angels is out of action for at least the rest of this year due to his knee injury. Angels previously announced last month that he would be missing a Prestige Wrestling event due to an ACL injury. The TNA star posted to his Twitter account to note that the injury is worse than he thought and will be out for the rest of 2024.

Angels wrote:

“Unfortunately, last month I sustained a minor knee injury. It’s a little worse than I originally thought and I’ll be missing all my scheduled shows for the rest of the year including TNA in Atlanta this weekend which I was really looking forward too. A real downer to end 2024 which I considered to be the best year of my career. Luckily, no surgery is needed and I should be 100% by 2025! See ya then losers”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Angels for a quick and full recovery.