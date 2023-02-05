– During a recent interview Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, former AEW talent and current Impact Wrestling worker Alan Angels discussed his fellow Impact workers and more. Below are some highlights from Fightful:

Alan Angels on Cody Deaner: “Works his ass off. One of the most underrated guys in IMPACT. One of the reasons I’m in Violent By Design, because he was able to convince me—and I know it sounds all brainwashy, but it’s not brainwashy, okay? It’s not like a cult. He convinced me and so far he’s held up to his word that this faction is gonna run IMPACT, we’re gonna hold championships and we’re gonna be the biggest thing there. Cody Deaner’s a great guy. I love him. He’s here somewhere. I’m gonna find him and tell him how much I love him.”

His thoughts on Gail Kim: “Gail Kim is great. She’s actually one of the first people to hit me up with IMPACT and ask me if I wanted to come to Las Vegas and do my second show with them.”

On his former Dark Order teammate Evil Uno: “You said nice things? I don’t really have anything to say then. Sorry Here… Great eyelashes. You can see it through the mask. He has great eyelashes. That’s pretty much all I have to say nice about him. If you don’t want me to say anything mean then I guess I’m done here. They are really nice lashes.”

Alan Angels signed with Impact Wrestling last fall and joined Violent By Design.