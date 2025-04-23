UPDATED: Alan Angels has confirmed that his time at TNA has come to an end. ANgeles posted to his Twitter account on Wednesday to confirm that he had departed the company, noting that he loves TNA and this is a “big hit for him” but promising this isn’t the end.

Angels wrote:

“The thing about wrestling is, no matter how much you love it, it doesn’t have to love you back. Wrestling doesn’t owe anyone anything. Not going to lie, this is a big hit to me. I love TNA. It was an absolute dream to wrestle there under a brand that I have watched since I was little. I love the locker room even more, and I’m leaving with nothing but good memories of the friends that I have made there. I am once again starting over and truthfully I have no idea what’s next, but I will never give up. Wrestling is my passion and has been since the day I started watching as a 7-year-old boy. It’s all I think about every second of every day and I can’t imagine ever not doing it. Thank you to anyone that ever even watched me on a TNA program, and just know this isn’t the end for me.”

ORIGINAL: Fightful Select reports that Alan Angels is now a free agent after departing from TNA Wrestling. According to the report, Angels exited TNA in December, even though his profile is still listed on TNA’s roster page.

Angels hadn’t appeared on TNA programming in six months, leading to questions regarding his status. He’s recently been working in the indies since his TNA departure, including West Coast Pro, REVOLVER, and Prestige. His exit from TNA was reportedly amicable.

Angels previously signed with TNA Wrestling, then Impact Wrestling, in November 2022.