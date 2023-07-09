Alan Angels On Why The Dark Order’s Babyface Turn Hurt The Group

Alan Angels was part of The Dark Order before he left AEW, and he recently talked about the group’s babyface turn and how it hurt their momentum. Angels is now with Impact Wrestling and he talked about his time in the Dark Order on Busted Open Radio. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Dark Order’s slip: “I would like to not call it a drop-off because all those guys are extremely talented and it really kind of hurt when Brodie Lee did pass because we, as a group, were building so much momentum, and we were in the main event scene with Brodie as our leader and he was challenging for the belt. We were doing some really cool stuff, and then unfortunately once he died we were — not only did we not really have our main event guy anymore — we were almost forced to turn babyface.”

On the group’s babyface turn: “I think that kind of hurt just because I think the company at the time needed some more heels. We had all of these babyfaces and now we’re just one of many babyfaces if that makes sense. Then with all of BTE skits that we did and stuff, we were also doing a lot of comedy, which is great, and I loved doing it and all of those BTE skits were awesome, but we just kind of had our place, I think, on the card. All those guys in that group are ultra talented, and every time they’re on TV I’m watching and I’m very glad that they get to do what they’re doing.”