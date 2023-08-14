Alec Price Captures IWTV World Title At Beyond Americanrana ’23

Alec Price is the new IWTV World Champion after winning the title at Beyond Americanrana ’23: Perfect Day. Price defeated Matt Tremont to win the championship at Sunday’s show, which took place in Worcester, Massachusetts and aired live on IWTV.

The win marks Price’s first run with the title and ends Tremont’s reign at 277 days. Tremont won the vacant title at IWTV Class Of ’22 in December in a Gauntlet Match.