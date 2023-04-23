Alec Price Says The Pandemic Is When He Started To Grow as a Wrestler

In an interview with the Putting You Over podcast (via Fightful, Alec Price said that the pandemic was almost a blessing in disguise for him, because that’s when he started to grow as a wrestler.

He said: “I’m appreciative of the pandemic because that’s where I really started to grow as a wrestler. When the pandemic started to be over, but it was like still during and we had, like Limitless Wrestling starting doing tapings and that’s when it was like… I started focusing more on cameras and other shit, and kinda started growing because I’m like alright, Fans aren’t here but now I can take this opportunity to grow myself and test myself and try this and that’s how the real Prize City OG started. The Prize Alec Price before grew into the Prize City OG during those tapings and I started to evolve more as a wrestler and I feel like because of that, my name was out there. Limitless [Wrestling] was one of the only things running. At that point, I was working five to six matches in a day. I’d do two days, twelve matches and it’d be like three months later [until we film a new season]. I feel like because of that, I was able to build my name and really find out who I am as the Prize City OG.“