Alec Price Weighs In His IWTV World Championship Reign

Alec Price held the IWTV World Championship in the back half of 2023, and he recently reflected on his run with the title. Price spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and you can see highlights below:

On his title reign: “I feel like I had the best reign that I possibly could with that belt. I felt I could have done more, but it was a tough spot for me. I feel like it was meant to be and I was the right person at the time when I won that. It was amazing because it was everything I worked for and the names that have won that belt and the people who have held it, it was basically a ticket to get signed, just like the Limitless belt was back in the day. It wasn’t like I looked at it like a ticket to get signed, but that was someone knowing…let’s say AEW set someone down. ‘This guy is good enough to not hurt our people.’ If WWE was working with somebody, ‘Okay, this kid is a prospect.’ It was something that meant something.”

On enjoying his time with the title: “I had a fun time with it. Defended it in Canada and everywhere that I possibly could. Anywhere that was an IWTV product and needed a title defense. I had a good time. I was proud of everything I did with the belt, I just wanted to be more than what it was. I could have done more. At the time, I had just gotten my passport. I was talking to IWTV about possibly going to Europe and defending the belt over there because they have European promotions that haven’t gotten the belt defended. I wanted to do, it just wasn’t my time at the time. I felt I had a great run and did everything I possibly could with the belt. I feel I raised it up a lot more.”