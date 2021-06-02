Aleister Black Says He’s Not Depressed Over WWE Release, ‘Budget Cuts’ Cited by WWE

– Following news of his WWE release being made official today, former WWE Superstar Aleister Black took part in a chat session today on Twitch using the Twitch channel for his own wife, Thea Trinidad; aka former WWE Superstar Zelina Vega. Black talks openly and honestly about today’s news.

During the stream, Black revealed he was informed that “budget cuts” were the given reason why he was released (h/t Wrestling Observer). You can view the full Twitch stream HERE. Below are some additional highlights (via Fightful):

Aleister Black on his release and being told it was budget cuts: “I’m not sad. I’m not depressed. I’m sure there will be dark days and bad days. It’s all up and down. I got told it was budget cuts. Whether it is or not, it doesn’t matter. I had a great time and had a phenomenal four or five years. I’m really thankful WWE has done for me. I was given a platform, even in a limited amount, I was able to give you parts of my character.”

On his Dark Father gimmick: “I was excited for the Dark Father stuff. It was mostly created by myself. I wrote a lot of the content. Slowly but surely it would unfold into more understanding of what I was talking about. It wasn’t as cryptic as it was before, which was not my choice. Being on the main roster, in all my conversations with Vince, he was always positive. I had a good relationship with Vince. I always told him how I felt and he respected that about me. He praised me on my creativity and manners of respect while being honest about how they felt. You don’t need to know why things ended why they did, but Vince was always high on me. We just couldn’t nail down what Aleister was on the main roster compared to NXT. Where that problem lied, I don’t know. When I was under Heyman’s wing, he fought tooth and nail for me. When a decision is made, it’s made. Heyman and I tried our best. With the room promos, I didn’t have control over those and I tried my best.”

Aleister Black on why this is bittersweet to him: “It’s bittersweet because I owe everything to WWE. Not to diminish my prior work because it got me to the dance, but the last two years were a slow death for me. The numerous conversations I had with Vince and everyone trying hard, it did numbers on my self-esteem. It’s one of those things where…the word ‘intrigue’ was always there. ‘We find you intriguing.’ Okay, let’s present something. I have thrown so many things at the wall. I keep creating characters and gimmicks and storylines,” he said. “It’s a crazy landscape and everyone’s experience is different. Mine was great. The last two years is what it is. Do I mope about it? ‘Oh they should have given me a shot.’ Unfortunately, this was supposed to be my shot. That was the consensus, ‘We’re going to push this character.’ I’m thankful for Vince, Hunter, Bruce [Prichard], Paul [Heyman], Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Rowan, Brodie, Roman Reigns. Roman is one of the best locker room leaders.”