Aleister Black On WWE’s Struggle With Booking NXT Talent On Main Roster, Paul Heyman’s Advice To Him In WWE

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Aleister Black discussed Paul Heyman’s advice to him in WWE, why WWE struggles with NXT talent on the main roster, and much more. You can read Aleister Black’s comments below.

Aleister Black on Paul Heyman’s reaction to his WWE release and Heyman’s advice during his career with the company: “He reached out to me on the day it happened. It was very sad. Paul has always said to me, ‘Tom, I think you’re five years ahead of the business. As brilliant as you are, I think that’s also sometimes your biggest issue is you’re so far ahead mentally that people have to catch up to him.’ And he said, ‘I still believe you’re gonna do great things.'”

On why he thinks WWE struggles with handling NXT talent who are promoted to the main roster: “I think one of the main issues is that there are too many cooks in the kitchen. Whereas [Triple H] has a vision and oversees the entire vision with his team. He always puts his ear to the ground and he communicates very one-on-one with his talent and everybody shares his vision. Where I feel on the main roster, a lot of people think that they know Vince’s [McMahon’s] vision. They haven’t closely followed the people that are being brought up. Vince sees certain individuals and is completely mesmerized by them. And then when he has them, he’s like, ‘All right, where do I put you?’ I feel the time spent with ‘where do I place you?’ kind of loses it because it taking too long for people to be placed.

“Whether that’s because the rotation is too quick or people don’t have a creative vision coming in or people rely too much on letting the main roster do your creative work for you, who knows? I think it’s a combination of both, I don’t believe in one party always being the complete blame for everything. When you come in, you’re a professional. You need to have a vision for yourself. You need to have a vision. You need to have ideas continuously. Even when you’re not empty-handed, it just sometimes doesn’t always translate the way that you want it to translate, or it doesn’t go with the vision that you want it to go. Because at the end of the day there’s one man in charge of the vision, and if that vision doesn’t pan out the way that it should pan out, it’s hard to stay afloat.”

