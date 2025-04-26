Aleister Black’s Return Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

Aleister Black’s first match back in WWE will take place on next week’s Smackdown. As noted, Black made his return on Smackdown as he laid out the Miz. WWE announced afterward that Black and Miz will do battle on next Friday’s episode.

The full announcement reads:

Aleister Black takes on The Miz

One week after making his huge return, Aleister Black will be back on SmackDown to take on The Miz.

Last week, Black made his return, taking out The A-Lister with a Black Mass.

Can Black win his first match back in WWE in five years?

Don’t miss Black’s match, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA.