Alex Hammerstone Denies Rumors Of Being Injury-Prone In New Video

Alex Hammerstone has posted a video responding to rumors that he was dealing with multiple injuries last year. The wrestling star, who announced his exit from TNA earlier in the day, shared a video on his Twitter account in which he addresses the rumors that he was dealing with a number of injuries and was “injury prone.”

Hammerstone says, “What are these injuries that you all know so much about? Because I don’t know what it was. Because I had knee surgery [on] December 23rd, and I was back wrestling at the very beginning of February.”

He goes on to say, “What happened was, a local state commission at a show had a local doctor that listened to my heart and lungs and misdiagnosed [and] thought I had a heart condition. And I got sent home and then I had to go to an actual hospital to get checked. And guess, what? I had pneumonia. The only reason my heart and lungs sounded funny because I had pneumonia. But instead of that being enough to get cleared, I got sent on this wild goose chase where I had to go to doctor after doctor after doctor getting every stupid test done. And every step of the way, they’re like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re fine. But they probably want you to get an echocardiogram. And I got that done, and they were like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re fine but they probably want you to do a CT scan.’ And I got that done, they were like, ‘Oh, they probably want chest X-rays. They probably want bloodwork.’ So I got every single test in the world done, and guess what? I was fine. I just had pneumonia for like three days. But it just took forever to get cleared.”

Hammerstone goes on to say that he never stopped wrestling and just had to be cleared to get back on TV. He disputed that he was ever injury-prone and noted he “spent $20,000 on doctors to get cleared cleared for something that was never an issue in the first place.” He emphasized again that he had one knee injury and he came back in eight weeks.

Hammerstone worked 51 matches throughout 2024, 29 of which were in independent promotions including GCW, World Series Wrestling, FSW and more. He worked 29 in TNA and 2 in WWE NXT as part of the TNA working relationship with WWE.