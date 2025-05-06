Alex Hammerstone Sends Bold Warning To Satoshi Kojima Ahead Of MLW Showdown

Former MLW World Heavyweight Champion Alex Hammerstone is confident ahead of his highly anticipated singles match against Japanese wrestling legend Satoshi Kojima. The two are set to collide at Major League Wrestling’s (MLW) event in Chicago on May 11th, and Hammerstone isn’t mincing words about his intentions. Alex spoke with Fightful for a new interview. Here are the highlights:

On his match with Kojima: “Well, he was really making his return and rebuilding his equity within the company right as I was exiting. So during his rise, I was gone. So it’s one of those rare cases where you have a match that everyone’s like, ‘Yeah, that’s happened, right?’ and then they think about for a second and it’s like, ‘Oh, wait, no, that’s a new fresh matchup.’ So fans don’t know exactly what to expect from it.”

On his bread change: “You know, I’m in a bit of a diet right now, so I had to cut the bread. I have this weird keto bread that’s like 90 % fiber. It’s obnoxiously chewy [but] it’s the closest imitation I get to have right now. So maybe I’ll take my bread frustrations out on Kojima. I’ll beat his ass and I’ll eat the bread that his fans leave in the ring.”