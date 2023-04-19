Alex Hammerstone Taken Out of War Chamber With Apparent Injury On MLW Underground

Alex Hammerstone left War Chamber early on MLW Underground, being taken out of the match with an apparent injury. During the match that aired on Tuesday’s episode, Hammerstone came in at #3 for his team, which included the Second Gear Crew, as they fought with Raven’s stable The Calling. Shortly after Mance Warner entered as the last participant, Hammerstone was taken out of the match due to an apparent injury. The Calling ultimately won the match after Rickey Shane Page DDT’d Matthew Justice for the pinfall.

After the match, Court Bauer said that Hammerstone was headed to the hospital and they would take it day by day. He said he didn’t like the idea of an interim champion and they’ll see how things go.

It was reported last week after the event was taped that Hammerstone had suffered what may have been a pulled groin and is not expected to miss any time. Hammerstone worked a short match at the MLW Battle RIOT V taping the next night.