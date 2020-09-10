Alex Marvez Addresses Attack by The Young Bucks, Thinks Adam Page Was Right to Leave The Elite

– As previously reported, AEW gave an in-storyline fine to The Young Bucks for superkicking Alex Marvez last night on AEW Dynamite. Alex Marvez commented on the news and last night’s attack via Twitter, which you can see below.

Marvez stated, “A simple ‘no comment’ would have sufficed rather than causing me to wrench my back when I fell. I’m starting to think @theAdamPage had a valid point when leaving The Elite …”