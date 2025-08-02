– Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair continued to take the WWE women’s tag team division by storm, and now they’re the champions. They defeated The Judgment Day’s Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez to win the titles at tonight’s WWE SummerSlam 2025: Night 1.

It was a hard-fought win. When it appeared that Charlotte Flair might betray her tag team partner, she instead knocked down Rodriguez with a big kick. This enabled Alexa Bliss to hit Perez with the Sister Abigail, securing the win and titles for her team.

This is Bliss’ fourth reign as Women’s Tag Team Champion. She’s held the titles twice with Nikki Cross and once with Asuka beforehand. It’s Charlotte Flair’s second reign as champion, as she also held the titles once before with Asuka. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss end The Judgment Day’s run with the belts at 33 days.

You can check out highlights and images from the matchup below. 411’s live coverage of WWE SummerSlam 2025 is available HERE.

