Alexa Bliss Contacts Authorities Over Threats Made By Person on Social Media

Alexa Bliss noted on Tuesday night that she has reported threats made by a so-called “fan” after they allegedly threatened to shoot her and her husband in a Direct Message. Bliss posted to Instagram on Tuesday night to promote a fundraiser for the Saving Huey Foundation, a non profit that specializes in the rescue and rehabilitation of abused animals. The Instagram user replied to the post writing, “do you have anything to say??” to which Bliss said the fan had sent a DM to people threatening to shoot her and husband Ryan Cabrera, and that she had “turned in” the screenshots.

Bliss has had to deal with several harassing incidents over the last few years in particular, including one who threatened to murder Cabrera and one (possiby the same one) who alleged Cabrera forced Bliss to marry him.