Alexa Bliss on Finding Her Character in NXT, How Triple H Interviewed and Signed Her

– TV Insider recently interviewed WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss ahead of this weekend’s Clash of Champions event. Below are some highlights.

Alexa Bliss on NXT moving to the USA Network: “There are over a 100 talents that are there. A lot of people we don’t see because NXT is a shorter show. You only see three or four matches per show. If you’re not featured, you’re not going to be on there for a while. I think the show being extended on a bigger stage, it gives the world a view of NXT talent they may have not had before.”

Bliss on getting signed by Triple H: “Fortunately, Triple H saw something in me during my interview and signed me. When I got to the Performance Center it was before the Performance Center. It was FCW in Tampa. Basically, it was crazy to see the change because I remember we all had to load up the trucks full of the ring, the mats, everything. We had to drive everything to the Performance Center as a group. We essentially all helped set up the PC that we know today.”

Bliss on Charlotte Flair on helping her when she joined NXT: “She was very welcoming. She was one of the few that was welcoming. Sarah Amato, who is an incredible coach, has always been crazy helpful. Since my first day she helped me along the way. I’m thankful to stay in contact with her.”

Alexa Bliss on her first live event: “I felt like it was more of a test to see if I would freeze up. It went well. I started hosting the show for a while. Then I moved to ring announcing, which I did for only a very short time because my memory is horrendous. I couldn’t remember the names and weights and where they were from. It was my second or third week there, It was not my forte.”

Bliss on finding her character when she worked with Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy: “I remember watching the match we did back. I’m standing there silently in the corner of the ring. I thought, ‘Man, I’m not doing anything out there.’ I needed to step it up and be more vocal and more character-y. I was very fortunate to have Blake and Murphy because there definitely wouldn’t be an Alexa Bliss if it wasn’t a Blake and Murphy along the way because I got to focus on my character. Some people struggle finding that balance of being in the ring and fleshing out their character and keeping it going. With Blake and Murphy, I was able to do that. I was very fortunate to have them. I owe a lot to them.”

Bliss on NXT’s role in the Women’s Revolution: “NXT has always been about providing women equal opportunity as the men in the ring. I remember Paige and Emma had the first NXT women’s title match. They had a lot of time for that. It was something that was good about NXT. That we see today with how the women are in the main event of shows and pay-per-views now. It’s incredible.”

Her thoughts on Bianca Belair: “Bianca is athletic and has a ton of charisma. I think she is really talented I watched the last TakeOver she was in, and it was incredible. The Forgotten Sons also have a special place in my heart because of Blake, who is one of the most talented people they have in NXT. I really hope NXT going to the USA Network helps showcase that. All three in that group are great. I like to see people who didn’t get more opportunities before get opportunity.”