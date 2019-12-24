wrestling / News

Alexa Bliss Reportedly Getting Next Podcast From WWE

December 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Alexa Bliss Natalya Super Showdown

PWinsider reports that WWE is currently working on their third podcast with Endeavor Audio and it’s set to go to Smackdown wrestler Alexa Bliss. WWE had been planning to put a female star as the host of this podcast, which joins Corey Graves’ After the Bell and The New Day’s Feel the Power. Bliss will record a pilot episode within the next few weeks.

Alexa Bliss, Joseph Lee

