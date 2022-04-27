wrestling / News
Alexa Bliss Says Her Sinus Surgery Recovery Pic Was ‘Too Violent’ For Instagram
Alexa Bliss posted a picture of herself recently of her recovery from nose surgery that was apparently too violent for Instagram. Bliss noted on Twitter that the throwback pic, which posted to her Instagram stories and featured her with a brace on her nose, was removed for being overly violent. Bliss underwent sinus surgery back in September which is why she was written off TV after her loss at Extreme Rules to Charlotte Flair.
Bliss wrote:
“[Apparently] my nose recovery pic was too “violent” for the internet.
How do you think I felt?”
What moron came up with this BS @AlexaBliss_WWE if they want real violence keep making this stuff cause your nose recovery looks beautiful as ever ❤️ #AlexaBliss pic.twitter.com/MWcpcQDX0E
— Chris Lillie (@LillieChris) April 26, 2022
