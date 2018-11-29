WWE News: Alexa Bliss Trains With Mike Quackenbush at The WWE PC, WWE Poll on The Marine Movies

– Here is Alexa Bliss, training again at the WWE Performance Center, today working with CHIKARA’s Mike Quackenbush…

Day 2 ! Thank you @MikeQuackenbush !!! So brilliant pic.twitter.com/aIQ0paEDrM — Lexi Kaufman (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 29, 2018

– WWE posted a poll on their website asking why you like The Marine movies. 75% voted “Yes, but only when Becky Lynch is involved.”